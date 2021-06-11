Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Campers will spend the week with their heads in the clouds, exploring the universe by designing their own spacecraft, sculpting alien creatures and making Milky Way mobiles, galaxy paintings, constellation mosaics and more.

Category

Arts (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)

Location

Edwards, location TBD

Dates

7/5/21 – 7/9/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$49 for half day, $89 for full day (early-bird and multi-session discounts available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org