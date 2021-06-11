Journey to the Moon & Beyond
Campers will spend the week with their heads in the clouds, exploring the universe by designing their own spacecraft, sculpting alien creatures and making Milky Way mobiles, galaxy paintings, constellation mosaics and more.
Category
Arts (Single- or multi-day)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)
Location
Edwards, location TBD
Dates
7/5/21 – 7/9/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$49 for half day, $89 for full day (early-bird and multi-session discounts available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email: info@alpineartscenter.org
Website: alpineartscenter.org