Colorado Adventures

Campers will create an explosion of colorful mountain-themed artwork, exploring all the great things about Colorado and turning them into art. Projects may include whitewater rafting watercolors, mountain lion painting, rock climbing collages, black bear sculptures and more. Campers are asked to wear comfortable shoes, as they will be going on walking excursions daily.

Category

Arts (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)

Location

Edwards, location TBD

Dates

7/12/21 – 7/16/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$49 for half day, $89 for full day (early-bird and multi-session discounts available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org