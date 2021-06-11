Colorado Adventures
Campers will create an explosion of colorful mountain-themed artwork, exploring all the great things about Colorado and turning them into art. Projects may include whitewater rafting watercolors, mountain lion painting, rock climbing collages, black bear sculptures and more. Campers are asked to wear comfortable shoes, as they will be going on walking excursions daily.
Category
Arts (Single- or multi-day)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)
Location
Edwards, location TBD
Dates
7/12/21 – 7/16/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$49 for half day, $89 for full day (early-bird and multi-session discounts available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email: info@alpineartscenter.org
Website: alpineartscenter.org