Earth Keeper Way: Boys Empowerment Through Nature
Earth Keeper Way supports boys’ passage to manhood through challenging adventures in nature — kayaking, rock climbing and hiking — and learning wilderness survival skills. With emphasis on the whole person in balance, this program guides young men on a journey to discover and connect with their authentic and resilient selves while learning powerful inner life skills for navigating relationships and communication. Boys build their courage and confidence in nature and learn to balance strength, intuition and connection to the complex web of life.
Category
Adventure (Multi-day (one overnight TBD, based on COVID))
Organizer
Women’s Empowerment Workshop
Ages
Entering middle and high schools
Location
Eagle
Dates
8/1/22 – 8/6/22
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$450 (partial scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-5472
Email: susie@womenempower.us
Website: womenempower.us