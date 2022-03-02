Earth Keeper Way: Boys Empowerment Through Nature

Earth Keeper Way supports boys’ passage to manhood through challenging adventures in nature — kayaking, rock climbing and hiking — and learning wilderness survival skills. With emphasis on the whole person in balance, this program guides young men on a journey to discover and connect with their authentic and resilient selves while learning powerful inner life skills for navigating relationships and communication. Boys build their courage and confidence in nature and learn to balance strength, intuition and connection to the complex web of life.

Category

Adventure (Multi-day (one overnight TBD, based on COVID))

Organizer

Women’s Empowerment Workshop

Ages

Entering middle and high schools

Location

Eagle

Dates

8/1/22 – 8/6/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$450 (partial scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-5472

Email: susie@womenempower.us

Website: womenempower.us