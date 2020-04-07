EVHS Volleyball Camp | VailDaily.com

EVHS Volleyball Camp

News News | April 7, 2020

Camp is geared toward any player who wishes to build on his or her volleyball skill set. Campers will get the chance to learn from and work on their skills alongside EVHS coaches and players through numerous drills and games.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

8-11, 12-14

Location

Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum

Dates

7/20/20 – 7/23/20

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$75-$100 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://mountainrec.org/camps

