EVHS Volleyball Camp
Camp is geared toward any player who wishes to build on his or her volleyball skill set. Campers will get the chance to learn from and work on their skills alongside EVHS coaches and players through numerous drills and games.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
8-11, 12-14
Location
Eagle Valley High School, 641 Valley Road, Gypsum
Dates
7/20/20 – 7/23/20
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$75-$100 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://mountainrec.org/camps
