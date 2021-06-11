Following the international acclaim of the hit motion picture, television series and stage show, Fame the Musical, Jr. features a high-energy, pop score (including the hit title song) and a touching coming-of-age story, set at New York CityÛªs celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Performing Arts Academy

Ages

18-Aug

Location

Battle Mountain High School, 151 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Dates

7/12/21 – 8/1/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$950

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: annah@vpaa.org

Website: vpaa.org