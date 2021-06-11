Fame the Musical, Jr.
Following the international acclaim of the hit motion picture, television series and stage show, Fame the Musical, Jr. features a high-energy, pop score (including the hit title song) and a touching coming-of-age story, set at New York CityÛªs celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s.
Category
Arts (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Performing Arts Academy
Ages
18-Aug
Location
Battle Mountain High School, 151 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards
Dates
7/12/21 – 8/1/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$950
Contact Info
Phone:
Email: annah@vpaa.org
Website: vpaa.org