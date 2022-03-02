Fantasy Lands & Creatures

Campers will enter fantasy land to create art among fairies, dragons, wizards and other creatures of their imagination through painting, clay sculpture, printmaking, mixed-media, drawing and more.

Category

Arts (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

4-12; half day/full day options for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

5/31/22 – 6/3/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$49 for half day, $89 for full day; $219 for a week session of half days, $419 for a week session of full days (early-bird discount through April 15; this week is pro-rated)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org