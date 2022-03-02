Girls in Science: Reading the Sky
Campers will learn about the day and nighttime skies by following the solar and lunar paths, identifying constellations and understanding how animals navigate through the sun, moon and stars.
Category
Adventure (Overnight)
Organizer
Walking Mountains Science Center
Ages
Entering fourth and fifth grades and enrolled in Girls in Science after school program in previous school year
Location
Jay’s Hut (Shrine Pass)
Dates
6/27/22 – 6/29/22
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$350 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114
Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org
Website: