Girls in Science: Reading the Sky

Campers will learn about the day and nighttime skies by following the solar and lunar paths, identifying constellations and understanding how animals navigate through the sun, moon and stars.

Category

Adventure (Overnight)

Organizer

Walking Mountains Science Center

Ages

Entering fourth and fifth grades and enrolled in Girls in Science after school program in previous school year

Location

Jay’s Hut (Shrine Pass)

Dates

6/27/22 – 6/29/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$350 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114

Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org

