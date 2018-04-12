Back to Summer Camps directory »
High Performance Lacrosse Camp With Coach Boomer
April 12, 2018
Have you ever wanted that extra edge in lacrosse? Well, this camp is for you. High performance lacrosse camp will be ran by Boomer Devlin. Boomer is the current EVHS boyÕs lacrosse coach. Camp is designed for all ability levels from beginner to advanced lacrosse players.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
WECMRD
Ages
5 to 12
Location
Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle
Dates
6/12/18 – 6/14/18
June 12 to 14
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$99
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps