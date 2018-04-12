High Performance Lacrosse Camp With Coach Boomer

Back to Summer Camps directory »

Have you ever wanted that extra edge in lacrosse? Well, this camp is for you. High performance lacrosse camp will be ran by Boomer Devlin. Boomer is the current EVHS boyÕs lacrosse coach. Camp is designed for all ability levels from beginner to advanced lacrosse players.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

WECMRD

Ages

Recommended Stories For You

5 to 12

Location

Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle

Dates

6/12/18 – 6/14/18

June 12 to 14

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$99

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps