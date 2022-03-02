Homestead Court Club Summer Camp 2022

Designed to challenge campers to be their best selves physically, emotionally and socially in an upbeat and friendly environment, Homestead works with numerous local organizations to supplement weekly themes, as well as educate in various environments. Campers will experience an array of art projects, fitness classes, hikes, team building activities and more and have the option to register for summer tennis and swim programming in conjunction with the summer camp program.

Category

Adventure (Multi-day)

Organizer

Homestead Court Club

Ages

12-May

Location

400 Homestead Drive, Edwards

Dates

6/6/22 – 8/12/22

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$200 per week for members, $275 per week for nonmembers

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: jillian@homesteadcourtclub.com

Website: hcchoa.com