 Horse Camp
Horse Camp

4-day sessions, multiple

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Cordillera Metro District

Ages

6-15

Location

Cordillera Equestrian Center 2331 Squaw Creek Rd. Edwards

Dates

6/13/23 – 8/17/23

Number of sessions: 9

Cost

$900

Contact Info

Phone: 970-376-7295

Email: amorris@cordillerametro.org

Website: https://cordilleraliving.com/amenities-activities/horses-riding-and-boarding

