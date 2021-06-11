Into the Woods
Campers will learn all about furry forest critters while they explore sculpting, collage, weaving, plein-air painting, recycled art and more and will spend extra time going on walking excursions to find natural materials for this special week.
Category
Arts (Single- or multi-day)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)
Location
Edwards, location TBD
Dates
8/16/21 – 8/20/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$49 for half day, $89 for full day (early-bird and multi-session discounts available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email: info@alpineartscenter.org
Website: alpineartscenter.org