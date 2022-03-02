Intro to Backpacking

Campers will embark on a three-day adventure into the Holy Cross Wilderness carrying everything needed for two nights in the woods on their backs. This trip will introduce many new skills to campers, such as packing for a wilderness trip, backcountry camping skills and how to travel through the backcountry. Campers will spend one night at a front country site practicing these skills before hiking through the Cross Creek Drainage with views of Mount of the Holy Cross.

Category

Adventure (Overnight)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

12-Sep

Location

Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Dates

6/21/22 – 8/4/22

Number of sessions: 3

Cost

$185 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps