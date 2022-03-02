Intro to Camping

With the comfort of a stationary base camp, youth will spend two nights camping in the White River National Forest, learning what it takes to sleep in the woods. After days out hiking and rock climbing, they’ll return to camp for nights of stargazing and storytelling. From the basics of camp setup and outdoor cooking to teambuilding, playing in wilderness and building friendships, this multi-day course allows campers to become pioneers in their pursuits as outdoor enthusiasts. This course is designed to introduce the beginner to outdoor recreation and camping and to enhance skills already learned.

Category

Adventure (Overnight)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

15-Sep

Location

Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Dates

6/14/22 – 8/11/22

Number of sessions: 4

Cost

$185 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps