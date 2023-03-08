 Intro to Rock Climbing | VailDaily.com
Intro to Rock Climbing

This camp will introduce and teach standard rock-climbing techniques such as knots, belaying and the correct way to move over rock. After two days of introduction at one of the Mountain Recreation indoor climbing walls, youth will put their skills to the test on a full-day adventure with ATGI Guides on real rock at various top-rope climbing sites in the Camp Hale area.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

6-9

Location

Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Dates

6/26/23 – 7/26/23

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$175

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps

