Junior Tennis Camp

Junior tennis camps are half-day lessons, taking place during five-day sessions. Children will be grouped by age levels with a ratio of no more than six students to one coach in each session.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

7 to 17

Location

Vail Tennis Center, 700 South Frontage Road E., Vail

Dates

6/19/18 – 8/14/18

1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, June 19 to Aug. 14

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$250; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2294

Email: tennis@vailrec.com

Website: http://www.vailrec.com