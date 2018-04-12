Back to Summer Camps directory »
Junior Tennis Camp
April 12, 2018
Junior tennis camps are half-day lessons, taking place during five-day sessions. Children will be grouped by age levels with a ratio of no more than six students to one coach in each session.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
Recommended Stories For You
7 to 17
Location
Vail Tennis Center, 700 South Frontage Road E., Vail
Dates
6/19/18 – 8/14/18
1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, June 19 to Aug. 14
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$250; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2294
Email: tennis@vailrec.com
Website: http://www.vailrec.com