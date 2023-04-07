Just Around the River Bend

‘Big Fish’ musical coming to Vail Christian High School Hooking an uncatchable fish, thwarting a sniper’s attack, saving a town, joining a circus and proposing marriage to a woman he’s barely met. Those are just a few of the tall tales Edward Bloom shares...

Bidding adieu to the Beav, The Met Opera live, ski & tee, youth performances and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/14/23 Beaver Creek Closing Day Sunday is the last day you can ski at Beaver Creek, so get out and enjoy the terrain while you can. Beaver Creek’s operating footprint for the last week of operations...

Egg hunts, Taste of Vail, live music at The Amp, charity hockey game and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/7/23 Easter Happenings Church Services It’s a busy time of year with Passover and Easter events. If you are a visitor to our valley this weekend and want to join locals in area services, check out...

Olympians, ultimate après ski parties, fab fashions, Peter Rabbit and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 03/31/23 Celebrate Mikaela On Sunday, come to Solaris Plaza for an event that will celebrate the accomplishments of U.S. Alpine Ski Team member Mikaela Shiffrin after a record-breaking season. The 28-year-old Edwards resident recently broke the...