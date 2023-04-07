Just Around the River Bend
Campers will enjoy these hot summer days, getting creative in a variety of mediums and spending time outdoors. Activities will include river-rock monsters, plein-air watercolors, fisherman sculptures, plant rubbings and more as campers explore the river. Campers should wear comfortable shoes for walking on nearby trails.
Category
Arts (Multi-day)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
7-12
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
7/24/23 – 7/27/23
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$196 (half days) or $392 (full days) for four-day session
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email: info@alpineartscenter.org
Website: alpineartscenter.org
