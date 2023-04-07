 Just Around the River Bend | VailDaily.com
Just Around the River Bend

Campers will enjoy these hot summer days, getting creative in a variety of mediums and spending time outdoors. Activities will include river-rock monsters, plein-air watercolors, fisherman sculptures, plant rubbings and more as campers explore the river. Campers should wear comfortable shoes for walking on nearby trails.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

7-12

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

7/24/23 – 7/27/23

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$196 (half days) or $392 (full days) for four-day session

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org

