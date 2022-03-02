K-5 Summer Camp

This camp is packed with adventures, including swimming, organized games, local field trips, outside play and art projects, with creative, energetic staff and a low kid-to-counselor ratio. Campers should bring a packed lunch, morning snack, water bottle, swimsuit and towel.

Category

Adventure (Single- and multi-day)

Organizer

Avon Recreation Department

Ages

11-May

Location

Avon Elementary School, 850 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon

Dates

6/6/22 – 8/16/22

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$45 per day (CCAP accepted, registration opens March 17 for Avon residents, March 24 for Eagle County residents and April 1 for everyone)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-748-4060

Email:

Website: avonrec.org