Lacrosse Camp

Beginner and intermediate athletes will learn the fundamentals of stick handling, cradling, passing and shooting in a fun, non-checking environment. Staff helps campers learn not only the sport of lacrosse but also important life skills such as respect, teamwork and discipline.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

7-14

Location

Homestake Peak School, 50 Eagle Drive, Eagle-Vail

Dates

TBD – TBD

Number of sessions: TBD

Cost

TBD (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: vailrec.com