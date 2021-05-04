Lacrosse Camp
Beginner and intermediate athletes will learn the fundamentals of stick handling, cradling, passing and shooting in a fun, non-checking environment. Staff helps campers learn not only the sport of lacrosse but also important life skills such as respect, teamwork and discipline.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
7-14
Location
Homestake Peak School, 50 Eagle Drive, Eagle-Vail
Dates
TBD – TBD
Number of sessions: TBD
Cost
TBD (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: vailrec.com