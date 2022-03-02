Leading the Way

Campers take a leap outside their comfort zones on a two-night hut trip to discover their own leadership styles through group challenges, games and exploration in nature.

Category

Adventure (Overnight)

Organizer

Walking Mountains Science Center

Ages

Entering seventh and eighth grades

Location

Fowler-Hilliard Hut

Dates

7/18/22 – 7/20/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$350 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114

Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org

Website: