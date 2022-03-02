Leading the Way
Campers take a leap outside their comfort zones on a two-night hut trip to discover their own leadership styles through group challenges, games and exploration in nature.
Category
Adventure (Overnight)
Organizer
Walking Mountains Science Center
Ages
Entering seventh and eighth grades
Location
Fowler-Hilliard Hut
Dates
7/18/22 – 7/20/22
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$350 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114
Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org
Website: