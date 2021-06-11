Lights, Camera, Action

From composition to photo/video techniques, this camp will introduce students to all things digital and develop their interest in this lifelong skill. Any camera, from iPhone to SLR, is acceptable for this class. Teens should also bring in a laptop and have a way to transfer images from their camera to their laptop. Call to inquire about attending the class if you do not have a camera and a laptop with transfer capabilities.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

Tween and teen

Location

Edwards, location TBD

Dates

6/21/21 – 6/25/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$309 for week session (early-bird discounts available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org