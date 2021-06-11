Lovable Pets

Art projects will teach campers to draw, paint, sculpt and craft their cats, dogs, horses, rabbits, fish and any of their other favorite pets, real or imaginary, in new and exciting ways. Campers can bring in a picture or stuffed animal to use as a model for projects or make arrangements for their pet to visit and model in person.

Category

Arts (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)

Location

Edwards, location TBD

Dates

7/26/21 – 7/30/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$49 for half day, $89 for full day (early-bird and multi-session discounts available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org