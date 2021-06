Campers will explore dancing, acting and art, with a different theme each week. Registration for each camp is capped at 15; wait lists are available. Details will be released online as they are finalized.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

More2Dance

Ages

15-May

Location

More2Dance Studio, 725 Chambers Ave., Unit 19, Eagle

Dates

7/11/21 – 8/6/21

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

TBD

Contact Info

Phone: 503-348-2413

Email: info@m2ddance.com

Website: m2ddance.com