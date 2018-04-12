Back to Summer Camps directory »

Our Mountain and BMX biking camps are run by experienced riders are give your child a great way to get out on their bike and improve their skills.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

WECMRD

Ages

5 to 12

Location

Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle

Dates

18-Jun – 18-Aug

June to August;

times vary depending on camp

Number of sessions:

Cost

$99 to $150 depending on camp

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps