Mountain and BMX Biking Camps
April 12, 2018
Our Mountain and BMX biking camps are run by experienced riders are give your child a great way to get out on their bike and improve their skills.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
WECMRD
Ages
5 to 12
Location
Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle
Dates
18-Jun – 18-Aug
June to August;
times vary depending on camp
Number of sessions:
Cost
$99 to $150 depending on camp
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps