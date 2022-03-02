Mountain Quest

This overnight adventure introduces young naturalists to the great outdoors by exploring Rocky Mountain ecology, orienteering, nocturnal wildlife and more as they develop teamwork skills while hiking on backcountry trails.

Category

Adventure (Overnight)

Organizer

Walking Mountains Science Center

Ages

Entering fifth and sixth grades

Location

Polar Star Inn

Dates

8/1/22 – 8/3/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$350 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114

Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org

Website: