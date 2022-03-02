Mountain Quest
This overnight adventure introduces young naturalists to the great outdoors by exploring Rocky Mountain ecology, orienteering, nocturnal wildlife and more as they develop teamwork skills while hiking on backcountry trails.
Category
Adventure (Overnight)
Organizer
Walking Mountains Science Center
Ages
Entering fifth and sixth grades
Location
Polar Star Inn
Dates
8/1/22 – 8/3/22
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$350 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-827-9725, ext. 114
Email: summercamp@walkingmountains.org
Website: