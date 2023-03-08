Mountain Rec Mountain Bike Camp

Campers will learn safe riding techniques, basic trail etiquette and how to take care of their bike while they ride with their group on singletrack and dirt pathways around Eagle County. Concepts of trail stewardship, nature appreciation and what it means to be part of the mountain bike community will be explored during each session. Group rides will focus on friendship, fun and the cultivation of an appreciation and understanding of being good trail stewards. Campers should be able to ride their bike confidently and without significant fatigue after 1 to 3 miles.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

6-14

Location

Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle

Dates

6/12/23 – 8/3/23

Number of sessions: 7

Cost

$160

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps