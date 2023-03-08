Mountain Rec Skateboard Camp
Skateboard director Tawnya Godinez, who has been coaching for Mountain Recreation for more than a decade, will lead this experience for campers ranging from those who are learning to stand on a skateboard to experienced riders. Helmets are required, and pads are required for beginner-level skaters and highly recommended for all levels.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
6-14
Location
Edwards Skatepark, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Gypsum Skatepark, 50 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum
Dates
6/12/23 – 8/10/23
Number of sessions: 6
Cost
$160
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps
