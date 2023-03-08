 Mountain Rec Skateboard Camp | VailDaily.com
Mountain Rec Skateboard Camp

Skateboard director Tawnya Godinez, who has been coaching for Mountain Recreation for more than a decade, will lead this experience for campers ranging from those who are learning to stand on a skateboard to experienced riders. Helmets are required, and pads are required for beginner-level skaters and highly recommended for all levels.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

6-14

Location

Edwards Skatepark, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Gypsum Skatepark, 50 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Dates

6/12/23 – 8/10/23

Number of sessions: 6

Cost

$160

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps

