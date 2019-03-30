 MVP Volleyball Camp | VailDaily.com

MVP Volleyball Camp

News | March 30, 2019

This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to increase his or her volleyball skills. Staff consists of former collegiate and professional players who have years of experience teaching and instructing players of all ability levels.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

8 to 17

Location

Eagle Valley Middle School, 747 E. Third St., Eagle

Dates

6/17/19 – 6/19/19

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$99

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: https://mountainrec.org/summerfun

Summer Camp

Junior Tennis Camp

March 30, 2019

This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to increase his or her volleyball skills. Staff consists of former collegiate and professional players who have years of experience teaching and instructing players of all...

See more