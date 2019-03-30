MVP Volleyball Camp
This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to increase his or her volleyball skills. Staff consists of former collegiate and professional players who have years of experience teaching and instructing players of all ability levels.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
8 to 17
Location
Eagle Valley Middle School, 747 E. Third St., Eagle
Dates
6/17/19 – 6/19/19
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$99
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: https://mountainrec.org/summerfun
Summer Camp
Junior Tennis Camp
This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to increase his or her volleyball skills. Staff consists of former collegiate and professional players who have years of experience teaching and instructing players of all...