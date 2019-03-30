MVP Volleyball Camp

This camp is geared toward any player who wishes to increase his or her volleyball skills. Staff consists of former collegiate and professional players who have years of experience teaching and instructing players of all ability levels.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

8 to 17

Location

Eagle Valley Middle School, 747 E. Third St., Eagle

Dates

6/17/19 – 6/19/19

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$99

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: https://mountainrec.org/summerfun