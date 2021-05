Nike Tennis Camp at Vail Racquet Club Mountain Resort

This junior half-day camp is designed for boys and girls of all ability levels. This tennis camp will cover all aspects of the game using the latest tennis techniques, tactics and strategies through on-court instruction, competitive drills and match play.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Nike Tennis Camps

Ages

6-17

Location

4695 Vail Racquet Club Drive, Vail

Dates

7/19/21 – 7/29/21

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$415

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: ussportscamps.com/tennis