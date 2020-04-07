Nike Tennis Camp | VailDaily.com

Campers of all ability levels have the opportunity to train with professional coaches who will cover all aspects of the game using the latest tennis techniques, tactics and strategies through on-court instruction, competitive drills and match play.

Sports (Multi-day)

Nike Tennis Camp

6-17

Vail Racquet Club Mountain Resort, 4695 Vail Racquet Club Drive, Vail

7/20/20 – 7/30/20

Number of sessions: 2

$395

Phone: 800-645-3226

Email:

Website: https://www.ussportscamps.com

