Nike Tennis Camp
Campers of all ability levels have the opportunity to train with professional coaches who will cover all aspects of the game using the latest tennis techniques, tactics and strategies through on-court instruction, competitive drills and match play.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Nike Tennis Camp
Ages
6-17
Location
Vail Racquet Club Mountain Resort, 4695 Vail Racquet Club Drive, Vail
Dates
7/20/20 – 7/30/20
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$395
Contact Info
Phone: 800-645-3226
Email:
Website: https://www.ussportscamps.com
