Outdoor Rock Climbing Camp

Rock climbing helps children focus on problem solving, communication skills, self confidence and trust in an active pursuit of challenge and success. Camp goals include introducing and refining proper climbing technique, maintaining a strong emphasis on all aspects of climbing safety and promoting a positive environment, enabling students to build confidence, improve self-esteem and become stronger climbers in a fun, supportive atmosphere. No experience or equipment necessary; professional instruction and all climbing gear is provided.

Category

Sports (Single-day)

Organizer

Adventure Travel Guides

Ages

5-18

Location

Eagle Climbing + Fitness, 700 Chambers Ave. Unit 7, Eagle, or Meadow Mountain Parking Lot, Minturn, pick-up/drop-off options

Dates

6/6/22 – 8/29/22

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$99 per day

Contact Info

Phone: 970-949-6366

Email: larry.atgi@gmail.com

Website: goATGI.com

