Outdoor Rock Climbing Camp
Rock climbing helps children focus on problem solving, communication skills, self confidence and trust in an active pursuit of challenge and success. Camp goals include introducing and refining proper climbing technique, maintaining a strong emphasis on all aspects of climbing safety and promoting a positive environment, enabling students to build confidence, improve self-esteem and become stronger climbers in a fun, supportive atmosphere. No experience or equipment necessary; professional instruction and all climbing gear is provided.
Category
Sports (Single-day)
Organizer
Adventure Travel Guides
Ages
5-18
Location
Eagle Climbing + Fitness, 700 Chambers Ave. Unit 7, Eagle, or Meadow Mountain Parking Lot, Minturn, pick-up/drop-off options
Dates
6/6/22 – 8/29/22
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$99 per day
Contact Info
Phone: 970-949-6366
Email: larry.atgi@gmail.com
Website: goATGI.com
See more