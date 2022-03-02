 Outdoor Rock Climbing | VailDaily.com
Outdoor Rock Climbing

This camp will introduce and teach standard rock climbing techniques such as knots, belaying and the correct way to move over rock. After three days of introduction at one of the Mountain Rec indoor climbing walls, campers will put their skills to the test on real rock at various top-rope climbing sites in the Camp Hale area.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

8-12

Location

Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, and Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Dates

6/20/22 – 7/27/22

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$175 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps

