Outdoor Rock Climbing
This camp will introduce and teach standard rock climbing techniques such as knots, belaying and the correct way to move over rock. After three days of introduction at one of the Mountain Rec indoor climbing walls, campers will put their skills to the test on real rock at various top-rope climbing sites in the Camp Hale area.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
8-12
Location
Departs from Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, and Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum
Dates
6/20/22 – 7/27/22
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$175 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps
