Parade Float Extravaganza

Campers will design and construct Alpine Arts CenterÛªs float for the Fourth of July Vail Parade, and all campers will have a chance to show off their creations. Special camp activities to prepare for the parade include decorating T-shirts, large-scale sculpture and mural painting.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)

Location

Edwards, location TBD

Dates

6/28/21 – 7/4/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$259 for a week session of half days, $499 for a week session of full days (early-bird discounts available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org