Parade Float Extravaganza
Campers will design and construct Alpine Arts CenterÛªs float for the Fourth of July Vail Parade, and all campers will have a chance to show off their creations. Special camp activities to prepare for the parade include decorating T-shirts, large-scale sculpture and mural painting.
Category
Arts (Multi-day)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
4-12 (half day or full day for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only)
Location
Edwards, location TBD
Dates
6/28/21 – 7/4/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$259 for a week session of half days, $499 for a week session of full days (early-bird discounts available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email: info@alpineartscenter.org
Website: alpineartscenter.org