Pre Kamp Vail

A low camper-to-counselor ratio allows campers to receive individual attention as they experience self-directed play, arts and crafts, songs, games and a daily adventure outing.

Category

Adventure (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

2.5-5

Location

Golden Peak Children’s Center, 498 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

Dates

6/13/22 – 8/12/22

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$75 per day nonresident or $65 per day VRD/Eagle County student (discounts and scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2292

Email: community@vailrec.com

Website: vailrec.com