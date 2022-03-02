Pre Kamp Vail
A low camper-to-counselor ratio allows campers to receive individual attention as they experience self-directed play, arts and crafts, songs, games and a daily adventure outing.
Category
Adventure (Single- or multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
2.5-5
Location
Golden Peak Children’s Center, 498 Vail Valley Drive, Vail
Dates
6/13/22 – 8/12/22
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$75 per day nonresident or $65 per day VRD/Eagle County student (discounts and scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2292
Email: community@vailrec.com
Website: vailrec.com