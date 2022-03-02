Rec Kids Day Camps
This camp provides a safe, fun place, perfect for childcare when you need it. Camps are state licensed.
Category
Adventure (Single- and multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
12-May
Location
Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road; and Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum
Dates
6/6/22 – 8/5/22
Number of sessions: 9
Cost
$35 per half-day, $50 per full day, $125 per half-day weekly, $180-$215 per full-day weekly (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps