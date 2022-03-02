Rec Kids Day Camps

This camp provides a safe, fun place, perfect for childcare when you need it. Camps are state licensed.

Category

Adventure (Single- and multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

12-May

Location

Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road; and Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Dates

6/6/22 – 8/5/22

Number of sessions: 9

Cost

$35 per half-day, $50 per full day, $125 per half-day weekly, $180-$215 per full-day weekly (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps