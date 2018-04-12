Back to Summer Camps directory »
Rock Climbing Day Camp
April 12, 2018
Outdoor rock climbing for children is a safe, fun adventure of exploring nature with friends. Climbing helps children focus on problem solving, communication skills, self confidence and trust, in an active pursuit of challenge and success. The camp includes introducing and refining proper climbing technique, maintaining a strong emphasis on all aspects of climbing safety and promoting a positive environment.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
Adventure Travel Guides
Ages
5 to 18
Location
White River National Forest, meet at Meadow Mountain parking in Minturn
Dates
6/11/18 – 8/31/18
Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 11 through Aug. 31
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$75 for half day; $99 for full day. Multi-day discounts available
Contact Info
Phone:
Email: larry.atgi@gmail.com
Website: http://www.goATGI.com