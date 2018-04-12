Rock Climbing Day Camp

Back to Summer Camps directory »

Outdoor rock climbing for children is a safe, fun adventure of exploring nature with friends. Climbing helps children focus on problem solving, communication skills, self confidence and trust, in an active pursuit of challenge and success. The camp includes introducing and refining proper climbing technique, maintaining a strong emphasis on all aspects of climbing safety and promoting a positive environment.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Adventure Travel Guides

Ages

5 to 18

Location

White River National Forest, meet at Meadow Mountain parking in Minturn

Dates

6/11/18 – 8/31/18

Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 11 through Aug. 31

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$75 for half day; $99 for full day. Multi-day discounts available

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: larry.atgi@gmail.com

Website: http://www.goATGI.com