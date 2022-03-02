Roundup River Ranch
Roundup River Ranch enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically supported camp programs that provide opportunities to discover joy, friendships and confidence. Campers and families get the chance to enjoy the most extraordinarily ordinary joys of childhood. Details on what programming options are available for each diagnosis and the most up-to-date listings of medical conditions we serve are available online.
Category
Adventure (Multi-day and online)
Organizer
Roundup River Ranch
Ages
17-Jul
Location
8333 Colorado River Road, Gypsum
Dates
6/16/22 – 10/23/22
Number of sessions: 10
Cost
Free
Contact Info
Phone: 970-524-2267
Email: camper@roundupriverranch.org
Website: roundupriverranch.org