Roundup River Ranch enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically supported camp programs that provide opportunities to discover joy, friendships and confidence. Campers and families get the chance to enjoy the most extraordinarily ordinary joys of childhood. Details on what programming options are available for each diagnosis and the most up-to-date listings of medical conditions we serve are available online.

Category

Adventure (Multi-day and online)

Organizer

Roundup River Ranch

Ages

17-Jul

Location

8333 Colorado River Road, Gypsum

Dates

6/16/22 – 10/23/22

Number of sessions: 10

Cost

Free

Contact Info

Phone: 970-524-2267

Email: camper@roundupriverranch.org

Website: roundupriverranch.org