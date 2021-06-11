School of Rock Camp

Grammy-nominated music educator Jake Wolf leads this camp, and all students who are interested in music are encouraged to attend. Each day, campers will participate in three hours of musical instruction in addition to yoga, mindful meditation, hula-hoops and art. Each camper will receive his or her own ukulele and a T-shirt.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

Education Foundation of Eagle County

Ages

12-Aug

Location

Minturn and Eagle

Dates

8/2/21 – 8/6/21

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$220 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: efec.org