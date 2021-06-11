School of Rock Camp
Grammy-nominated music educator Jake Wolf leads this camp, and all students who are interested in music are encouraged to attend. Each day, campers will participate in three hours of musical instruction in addition to yoga, mindful meditation, hula-hoops and art. Each camper will receive his or her own ukulele and a T-shirt.
Category
Arts (Multi-day)
Organizer
Education Foundation of Eagle County
Ages
12-Aug
Location
Minturn and Eagle
Dates
8/2/21 – 8/6/21
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$220 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: efec.org