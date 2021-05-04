Skateboard Camp

Renowned skateboard coach and director Tawnya Godinez will take skateboarders of all abilities, from beginner to experienced, to the next level. Helmets are required. Pads required for beginner level skaters and highly recommended for all levels.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

6-12

Location

Gypsum Skatepark, 755 Valley Road, Gypsum

Dates

7/5/21 – 7/8/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$150 (scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps