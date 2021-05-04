Skateboard Camp
Renowned skateboard coach and director Tawnya Godinez will take skateboarders of all abilities, from beginner to experienced, to the next level. Helmets are required. Pads required for beginner level skaters and highly recommended for all levels.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
6-12
Location
Gypsum Skatepark, 755 Valley Road, Gypsum
Dates
7/5/21 – 7/8/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$150 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps