Skateboard Camp
Renowned skateboard coach and director Tawnya Godinez will take skateboarders of all abilities, from beginner to experienced, to the next level. Helmets are required. Pads required for beginner level skaters and highly recommended for all levels.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
6-12
Location
Eagle County Skatepark at Freedom Park, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards
Dates
6/14/21 – 8/12/21
Number of sessions: 3
Cost
$150 (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps