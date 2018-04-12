Back to Summer Camps directory »
Skateboard Clinics
April 12, 2018
Learn to skateboard with instructors who will teach everything from basic skills and etiquette to perfecting a boardslide or kickflip. Skateboards and helmets are required and wrist guards and kneepads are recommended.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
7 to 14
Location
Zeke M. Pierce Skatepark, Lionshead Parking Structure, 395 E. Lionshead Circle, Vail Village
Dates
6/12/18 – 8/28/18
10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, June 12 to Aug. 28
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$20 VRD or Eagle County student, $25 non-resident per day; $15 VRD or Eagle County student, $20 non-resident per day when three or more days are purchased; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 70-479-2292
Email: community@vailrec.com
Website: http://www.vailrec.com