Skateboard Clinics

Learn to skateboard with instructors who will teach everything from basic skills and etiquette to perfecting a boardslide or kickflip. Skateboards and helmets are required and wrist guards and kneepads are recommended.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

7 to 14

Location

Zeke M. Pierce Skatepark, Lionshead Parking Structure, 395 E. Lionshead Circle, Vail Village

Dates

6/12/18 – 8/28/18

10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, June 12 to Aug. 28

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$20 VRD or Eagle County student, $25 non-resident per day; $15 VRD or Eagle County student, $20 non-resident per day when three or more days are purchased; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 70-479-2292

Email: community@vailrec.com

Website: http://www.vailrec.com