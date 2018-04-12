Back to Summer Camps directory »
Skateboarding Camp
April 12, 2018
Take your childÕs skateboarding to the next level. Whether your child is a beginner or experienced grom, this camp is for you. Our experienced coaches are some of the best in the valley. Week long camps for boys and girls ages 5-12, offered all summer long at the Freedom Park Skateboard Park in Edwards.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
WECMRD
Ages
5 to 12
Location
Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards
Dates
18-Jun – 18-Aug
June to Aug., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$99 per session
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps