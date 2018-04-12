Skateboarding Camp

Back to Summer Camps directory »

Take your childÕs skateboarding to the next level. Whether your child is a beginner or experienced grom, this camp is for you. Our experienced coaches are some of the best in the valley. Week long camps for boys and girls ages 5-12, offered all summer long at the Freedom Park Skateboard Park in Edwards.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

WECMRD

Ages

5 to 12

Location

Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Dates

18-Jun – 18-Aug

June to Aug., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$99 per session

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps