Skills Volleyball Camp

Back to Summer Camps directory »

Colorado State University assistant coach Luke Murray and team athletes teach energetic skill sessions. Work on individual skills and fundamentals of passing, setting and attacking. All pre-registered athletes will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

Recommended Stories For You

7 to 18

Location

Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail

Dates

6/4/18 – 6/6/18

June 4 to 6; 8 to 9:15 a.m. grades two to six, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. grades seven to 12 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6)

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$60 grades two to six, $175 grades seven to 12; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2294

Email: sports@vailrec.com

Website: http://www.vailrec.com