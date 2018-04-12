Back to Summer Camps directory »
Skills Volleyball Camp
April 12, 2018
Colorado State University assistant coach Luke Murray and team athletes teach energetic skill sessions. Work on individual skills and fundamentals of passing, setting and attacking. All pre-registered athletes will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
7 to 18
Location
Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail
Dates
6/4/18 – 6/6/18
June 4 to 6; 8 to 9:15 a.m. grades two to six, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. grades seven to 12 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6)
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$60 grades two to six, $175 grades seven to 12; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2294
Email: sports@vailrec.com
Website: http://www.vailrec.com