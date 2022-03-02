 Spanish Immersion Day Camp | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Spanish Immersion Day Camp

News News |

This program is for English-speaking children who want to have a great time while learning and experiencing the Spanish language in new and exciting ways. Campers are engaged in the language through storytelling, acting and movie making, real-life situations, sports, music, arts and crafts and vocabulary-building games and communicative activities in the new language.

Category

Academics (Multi-day)

Organizer

H&M Spanish Programs

Ages

Entering first to fifth grades

Location

Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Drive, Eagle-Vail

Dates

7/18/22 – 7/22/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$239 ($229 each for two or more children from a single family)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-471-4841

Email: info@hmspanishprograms.com

Website: hmspanishprograms.com

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism