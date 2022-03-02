Spanish Immersion Day Camp

Scavenger hunt, mountain tours, ski joring, sleigh rides and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/3/23 Scavenger hunt at Beaver Creek If you are looking for something for your kids to do after the slopes close or on a day off from skiing and snowboarding, try the new Eager Beaver Adventure...

A look back on the founding of VPAC As the Vilar Performing Arts Center celebrates its 25th anniversary, it seems like the underground venue was always meant to be designed under the ice rink. But a quarter century ago, the idea of building...

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus performs at VPAC Tuesday The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus brings its magic to the Vilar stage Tuesday as artists perform stunning feats. “One of the beauties of Bindlestiff is that we pull from a variety of traditions and cultures and...

Vail’s Meghan Buchanan climbs Seven Summits, sets sights on North Pole Some people might stop at climbing the seven highest peaks on the seven continents, but not Meghan Buchanan. After climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Aconcagua in Argentina, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Denali in Alaska, Mount...