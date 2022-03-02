Spanish Immersion Day Camp
This program is for English-speaking children who want to have a great time while learning and experiencing the Spanish language in new and exciting ways. Campers are engaged in the language through storytelling, acting and movie making, real-life situations, sports, music, arts and crafts and vocabulary-building games and communicative activities in the new language.
Category
Academics (Multi-day)
Organizer
H&M Spanish Programs
Ages
Entering first to fifth grades
Location
Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Drive, Eagle-Vail
Dates
7/18/22 – 7/22/22
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$239 ($229 each for two or more children from a single family)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-471-4841
Email: info@hmspanishprograms.com
Website: hmspanishprograms.com
See more