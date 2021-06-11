Street Art, Graffiti & Mural Painting
Drip, splatter and spray-paint large-scale art based on the work of famous stencil, street and graffiti artists. Campers will will work with acrylic paint indoors and spray paint outdoors and experiment with these bold styles of art.
Category
Arts (Multi-day)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
Tween and teen
Location
Edwards, location TBD
Dates
7/12/21 – 7/16/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$309 for week session (early-bird discounts available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email: info@alpineartscenter.org
Website: alpineartscenter.org