Street Art, Graffiti & Mural Painting

Drip, splatter and spray-paint large-scale art based on the work of famous stencil, street and graffiti artists. Campers will will work with acrylic paint indoors and spray paint outdoors and experiment with these bold styles of art.

Category

Arts (Multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

Tween and teen

Location

Edwards, location TBD

Dates

7/12/21 – 7/16/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$309 for week session (early-bird discounts available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org

