Summer Climbing Camp
Camps include climbing, slacklining, ninja-style obstacle courses, games, fun and learning new skills. With an emphasis on in-depth learning, staff members teach the secrets of efficient climbing movement, proper knot tying and belay skills, slacklining and basic yoga knowledge. Each day serves as a progression of skills and knowledge in a supportive and fun environment with other children in groups divided by age and ability.
Category
Sports (Single- or multi-day)
Organizer
Eagle Climbing + Fitness
Ages
5-12
Location
Eagle Climbing + Fitness, 700 Chambers Ave., Unit 7, Eagle
Dates
6/6/22 – 8/12/22
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
Half day $35, full day $65, full week $300
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-0893
Email: info@eagleclimbing.com
Website: eagleclimbing.com/youth