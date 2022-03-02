 Summer Climbing Camp | VailDaily.com
Summer Climbing Camp

Camps include climbing, slacklining, ninja-style obstacle courses, games, fun and learning new skills. With an emphasis on in-depth learning, staff members teach the secrets of efficient climbing movement, proper knot tying and belay skills, slacklining and basic yoga knowledge. Each day serves as a progression of skills and knowledge in a supportive and fun environment with other children in groups divided by age and ability.

Category

Sports (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Eagle Climbing + Fitness

Ages

5-12

Location

Eagle Climbing + Fitness, 700 Chambers Ave., Unit 7, Eagle

Dates

6/6/22 – 8/12/22

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

Half day $35, full day $65, full week $300

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-0893

Email: info@eagleclimbing.com

Website: eagleclimbing.com/youth

