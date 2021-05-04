Summer Figure Skating Camp

Professional coaches will teach students of all levels, from beginner to elite skaters, an inclusive figure skating camp curriculum both on and off the ice.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Skating Club of Vail

Ages

7-17

Location

Dobson Ice Arena, 321 E. Lionshead Circle, Vail

Dates

6/28/21 – 8/12/21

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

Session 1: June 28-30, $185, half day 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $425, full day 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Session 2: Aug. 9-12, TBD half day; $475, full day 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: scvclubinfo@gmail.com

Website: skateclubvail.com