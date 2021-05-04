Summer Figure Skating Camp
Professional coaches will teach students of all levels, from beginner to elite skaters, an inclusive figure skating camp curriculum both on and off the ice.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Skating Club of Vail
Ages
7-17
Location
Dobson Ice Arena, 321 E. Lionshead Circle, Vail
Dates
6/28/21 – 8/12/21
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
Session 1: June 28-30, $185, half day 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $425, full day 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Session 2: Aug. 9-12, TBD half day; $475, full day 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact Info
Phone:
Email: scvclubinfo@gmail.com
Website: skateclubvail.com