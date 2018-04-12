Back to Summer Camps directory »
Summer Select Program
April 12, 2018
The program is designed to provide players with the opportunity to maintain a competitive game and training environment when they are outside of the traditional club team schedule. Players benefit from playing with different players under the guidance of VVSCÕs staff coaches. Players can expect to train twice a week and participate in 2 to 3 tournaments between June 1 and July 31.
Category
Sports ()
Organizer
Vail Valley Soccer Club
Ages
Location
Dates
–
Number of sessions:
Cost
Contact Info
Phone:
Email: travis@vailsoccer.com
Website: