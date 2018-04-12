Summer Select Program

Back to Summer Camps directory »

The program is designed to provide players with the opportunity to maintain a competitive game and training environment when they are outside of the traditional club team schedule. Players benefit from playing with different players under the guidance of VVSCÕs staff coaches. Players can expect to train twice a week and participate in 2 to 3 tournaments between June 1 and July 31.

Category

Sports ()

Organizer

Vail Valley Soccer Club

Ages

Location

Dates

–

Number of sessions:

Cost

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: travis@vailsoccer.com

Website: