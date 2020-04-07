Summer Select Soccer Camps
Professionally trained and certified coaches teach age- and ability-appropriate skill development. Campers learn to refine technical skills such as dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and tactics, whether they are new to the sport or elite athletes.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Valley Soccer Club
Ages
7-18 half day, 10-18 full day
Location
Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail
Dates
6/22/20 – 7/31/20
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$180 half day, $250 full day, per session
Contact Info
Phone: 970-390-7994
Email:
Website: http://www.vailsoccer.com
