Summer Select Soccer Camps

News News | April 7, 2020

Professionally trained and certified coaches teach age- and ability-appropriate skill development. Campers learn to refine technical skills such as dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and tactics, whether they are new to the sport or elite athletes.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Valley Soccer Club

Ages

7-18 half day, 10-18 full day

Location

Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail

Dates

6/22/20 – 7/31/20

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$180 half day, $250 full day, per session

Contact Info

Phone: 970-390-7994

Email:

Website: http://www.vailsoccer.com

