Summer Soccer Camps

The training focuses on lots of technical training, game awareness and games.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Valley Soccer Club

Ages

6 to 18

Location

Freedom Park, Edwards

Dates

6/11/18 – 6/26/18

Session 1: June 11 to 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (10 to 18 years), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (6 to 9 years old). Session 2: June 23 to 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (10 to 18 years), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (6 to 9 years old).

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$195 full day; $125 half day, prices increase after May 1

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.vailsoccer.com