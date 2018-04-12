Back to Summer Camps directory »
Summer Soccer Camps
April 12, 2018
The training focuses on lots of technical training, game awareness and games.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
Vail Valley Soccer Club
Ages
Recommended Stories For You
6 to 18
Location
Freedom Park, Edwards
Dates
6/11/18 – 6/26/18
Session 1: June 11 to 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (10 to 18 years), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (6 to 9 years old). Session 2: June 23 to 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (10 to 18 years), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (6 to 9 years old).
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$195 full day; $125 half day, prices increase after May 1
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.vailsoccer.com