Summer Training

Players are able to attend as many days and sessions as they would like. One flat rate of $100. Tuesdays: ball mastery, Wednesdays: passing and receiving/first touch, Thursdays: finishing, Fridays: drop-in

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Valley Soccer Club

Ages

Location

Freedom Park, Edwards

Dates

TBA –

Evening sessions 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$100

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.vailsoccer.com